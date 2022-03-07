The Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Engr Habiba Buhari has promised that the multi-billion naira bridge, connecting Kabala to Barnawa within Kaduna metropolis will be completed in May.

The bridge will be a dual carriage way and it is designed to carry generally approved loading in the range of 30 tones plus the self weight of the vehicles.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the Managing Director said that the bridge which is being constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCEC) Ltd, is on course.

“We have launched about 89 beams so far, preparing to launch a final one. The quality of work has been consistently checked by the consultants. We also do our random checks. I think the quality is ok”, she said

According to her, the contractors are “fast approaching their deadline for completion which I believe they should”.

Engr Buhari also disclosed that there is a budget for the payment of compensation to people whose houses would be affected by the construction of the road.

The MD also promised that almost all the projects initiated by the El-Rufai administration will be completed before the end of his tenure, adding that “a bar has been raised so that anyone that is coming in, will carry on.”

She called on investors to take advantage of the improved infrastructure in Kaduna state, to invest so as to create jobs and wealth.

