In recognition of their services to the people, Kachia, a town in the southern part of Kaduna State, has honoured Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and the chairman of Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Alhaji Murtala Muhammad Dabo.

The community which organised a reception under the auspices of Kachia Political Forum (KPF), in honour of Dabo, said the governor’s aide has done so much towards the development of Kachia community right from his days in the private sector till today.

The district head of Kachia, Dr Sabiu Suleiman, used the occasion, where Dabo bagged multiple awards from different community groups, to announce a chieftaincy title of Sakin Yakin Kachia for his principal, El-Rufai.

The chairman of Kachia Political Forum, Mallam Isiyaku Musa said the Forum which is multi-partisan, multi-religious and multi-ethnic decided to honour the Fiscal Responsibility Commission chairman for standing tall in service to humanity and Kachia local government in all areas he had found himself.

Musa said, “It should be known here that, whatever one is doing, people are watching him. KPF will continue to assess and recognize those visionary leaders, who are focused on peace building and development, and have distinguished themselves by contributing to the growth of humanity and society particularly, in Kachia local government in whatever area of responsibilities they found themselves either as elected or appointed office holders.

“It is in the light of this that Kachia Political Forum is recognising one of our illustrious sons in the person of Mallam Murtala Dabo who stands tall in his service to humanity. At several attempts made to recognise this distinguished personality, he would always argue that, what one did for God should be left for God and the rewards is in heaven, but at the third and last attempt, we were able to convince him that this award would serve as inspiration to emerging leaders and motivation to those already occupying various positions to affect people’s lives positively.”

KPF chairman said, “Over the years, our worthy son has remained committed to charity, philanthropy and empowerment of people, especially of those from his constituency. He is an active contributor and benefactor to Kachia Educational Development Association (KEDA) and Kachia Community Development Association (KCDA).

“His genuine concern for the less privileged in the society, led him to establish the ‘Murtala Dabo Women Empowerment Scheme’ aimed at empowering women. Since inception, over 545 women have benefitted from this scheme, which is uplifting many less privileged families and orphans in Kachia community and environs. Through his contributions and sacrifice towards community and social developments in Kachia, he has supported many young men and women with financial support to pursue their education, most often using the KEDA platform.

“Murtala Dabo also facilitated job opportunities for the teeming youths from Kachia including the employment of Kachia youths in the corporate world and various MDAs, e.g. Zenith Bank, Health, KASTLEA etc. He also ensured that our location and people benefit from federal and state programmes and interventions, credit facilities and small scale businesses. Other interventions include; cooks under the school feeding programme, tailors for school uniforms and special public works.

“In the area of infrastructure, Murtala Dabo enthusiastically monitored the construction and completion of the 10 kilometres of road across the Kachia local government headquarters. He strongly supported the construction of Ladduga 20km road. He also facilitated the proposed reconstruction of Kachia Modern Market, all in line with the vision of His Excellency, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

“In the education sector, this consummate administrator was passionate on the rehabilitation and upgrading of Government Secondary School Kachia to a boarding school, the total renovation and construction of 24 classrooms in LEA 1 Model Primary School and LEA 2 Primary School, Kachia and the rehabilitation of BATC,” he said.

Also at the occasion, the district head of Kachia expressed gratitude to Governor El-Rufai, for the opportunity given to their son to serve in his administration, saying the people of Kachia are beneficiaries of his pragmatic leadership and magnanimity most especially in area of roads, schools, health and human development.

He however said the district has resolved to, in addition to the award given to the governor by the KCDF, honour him with the traditional title of Sarkin Yakin Kachia in appreciation of his service to the people of the district.

In his response, Dabo expressed appreciation to his principal, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, for the opportunity given to him to serve in the government.