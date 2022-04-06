18 football clubs within Kaduna metropolis will be participating in the maiden edition of the Kada Football Championship slated to kick off may 12, 2022 at the Township Stadium, Kaduna.

The director of sports, Ministry of Sports Development, Yakubu Ibrahim, who is the chairman of the organizing committee disclosed this at the unveiling of the trophy for the championship.

According to him, the participating teams are; Gamji Football Academy, NDC Academy, Kakuri Academy, GBS Academy, Ikhana Babes, Tudun Wada Youth and Alausa Babes.

Others are Rigachikun Academy, Albatex Academy, ASG Academy, Fulfill Academy, Rimi Youth Academy, Stallions Football Club, Dosa Youth, Charis Football Club, Kaduna United Feeders, Unity Academy and Kawo United.

He said, all the matches will be played at the Kaduna Township Stadium on Thursdays through Sundays only.

The chairman also informed that there are mouthwatering prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed clubs including highest goal scorer, most valuable player, best goalkeeper and best Coach.