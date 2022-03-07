The famous Nigerian journalist Kadaria Ahmed has lamented the absence of senators at the North East dialogue between the lawmakers representing the zone and constituents organised by her media firm, Daria media, in partnership with Channels Television, Radio Now and Mac Arthur Foundation held at International Hotel, Gombe, Gombe State over the weekend.

Kadaria while addressing journalists at the end of the two hours programme which was aired live in some television and radio stations noted that only two members of the House of Representatives from Gombe and Taraba states respectively participated in the programme revealing that no senator was in attendance.

She explained that the purpose of the dialogue tagged, “Open Square” was to hold lawmakers accountable to their constituents and also give opportunity to the electorate to ask their representatives questions concerning the work of legislators and what they had been doing so far since after the election.

“I was very happy with the engagement of constituents. People came from all over. But I was very disappointed with the response we got from National Assembly members. The one for the South West that we did for example, we had a big turnout, we had four senators, we had six House of Representatives members, those that could not travel to Ibadan joined us via zoom. For me that is disappointment.

“It is a wasted opportunity, because it would have been an opportunity for them to deepen their understanding of the work that they do and also hear first hand from their constituents what they want,” she said.

She promised that the programme would be done in all the six geo-political zones of the country and asked the lawmakers to cooperate in order to enable their constituents tell them what are on their minds.

