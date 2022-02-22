Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Induatry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has new set of council leaderships with Alh.Suleiman Aliyu as President, Hon Ishaya Idi 1st Deputy President and Alh. Farouq Suleiman as 2nd Deputy President.

Other council members are Alh M.K. Abdulsalam, Dr.Auta Bulus Jamaka, Col.Jibril Hassan, Dr.Olusegun Falope, Engr Joseph ukwenya, Hajia Rakiya Musa, Hajia Fatima T Usman, Hajia Hadiza Mailafiya and Hajia Hauwa Idris.

Speaking at the investiture of the President and council members at the Chambers complex Monday, the patron of KADCCIMA, Alhaji Abidu Yazid tasked the new leadership and council members on the need to promote commerce,trade, agriculture and mines

He reminded them that they are not occupying political positions but a call to service of humanity, “I beg you to work together as a team to achieve desired results.

Also speaking, the Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli represented by the Makama Zazzau Alhaji Muhammad Isa Abbas also reiterated the earlier call for members to be committed in the discharge of their duties.

“ You are not here to play politics but to serve the business community, guard and protect business Community in liaison with governent authorities and above all you must commit to reactivate KADCCIMA website for effective dessemination of information” he stressed.

Earlier in her official handover and decoration of the new President, immidiate past President of the chamber and present Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Dr. Muheeba H. Dankaka further urged the new leadership and council members to be committed to sustain the good legacies of the Chambers and improve on them.

Responding, the new President Alhaji Aliyu onbehalf of other council members promised to do their best and take the Chambers to a greater height.

