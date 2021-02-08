By Manasseh Istifanus

After one year of flagging off the Health Insurance Scheme, the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) is now first amongst equals in Nigeria. In this interview, the Director General of the Authority, ALIYU SAIDU spoke on KADCHMA’s success story and challenges.

Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) commenced the registration of enrolees in February last year. One year down the road, what has been the story of Health Insurance in Kaduna state?

The story has been one of success and a bit of challenges. We started enrolment in February last year but the commencement of service should have started two months later and Covid-19 interrupted the whole process. The pandemic closed down the enrolment and the reaching out to the wider public, especially people in the informal sector. But despite that, before the end of the year, we were able to cover, with good strategy, our target. We started with a baseline of 7%, and our target was that 10% of the residents of Kaduna state should be covered within one year. With the formal sector coming on board, we were able to cover over 400,00 enrolees, including the vulnerable. As I mentioned earlier, 1% of the Consolidated Revenue of the state government has been given to the Authority to identify and register people who are vulnerable. So, we have achieved 10% coverage and for 400,000 people to be accessing health care, it can be regarded as success compared to other states. This figure has put us in the forefront of the universal health coverage.

January 27, 2021 marked the End of the Dissemination Event—Demand Side Financing Project. At the event, Development Partners said that the informal sector is still lagging behind in terms of Health Insurance coverage. What is KADCHMA doing to bring more of these people on board the scheme?

First and foremost, I will like to thank the Development Partners for giving us all the necessary support while establishing this Authority. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sponsored the consultants that really guided us in implementing our programmes. The designed programmes were tailor-made for Kaduna state. Like every design, they were challenges when we started implementation, which we are trying to modify to suit the current situation. One of the challenges we face is the enrolment of the informal sector. A lot of people access health care by paying out of pocket. According to the research that was conducted before setting up of KADCHMA, 80% of the people of Kaduna state pay out of pocket. Above 81% live on less than $2 a day, according to the research. So, we knew from the beginning, we were going to face this challenge.

But we set out to solve the problem; the first thing we did was to engage Third Party Administrators (TPA). These are people who have been in this business for over 10 years. So, we appointed about 10 HMOs, and deployed them to all the local governments. And we gave them targets and we embarked on a lot of sensitisation. I have been embarking on media outreach; interviews, talk shows and I have participated in all manner of programmes. We have embarked on publicity by airing jingles and erecting billboards but there is still the challenge. So, as it stands now, we are not really doing well in terms of the informal sector. That is the reason why we did a Performance Review for the First Quarter last year, to see areas that need improvement. So, we are mapping out strategy for this year; it is taking place today (28th January). The whole idea is to ginger the TPAs and to tell them how badly they are doing in terms of the informal sector.

Secondly, the law that sets up KADCHMA only said that enrolment is mandatory but there is no provision for sanctions. So, we are working with some legislators, the Speaker of the House of Assembly and Deputy Chief of Staff to Her Excellency, the Deputy Governor, who is also a lawyer, to see how we can modify this law. Just like what is obtained in Western countries, if you are in the tax net, you have to enrol. Until we adjust the law, a lot of people will continue to resist Health Insurance. Instead of paying just N10,000 and be enrolled for all their medical needs, some people prefer to beg friends and relatives for hand outs when their wives are to undergo Caesarean Section and so on.

We intend to use Community Based Organisations and Civil Society Organisation to reach out to people in the grassroots, on the need to enrol with KADCHMA. We are also using the Community Engagement sub-committee of the Human Capital Development Policy Council of the State Government, to reach the wider community. These are some of the strategies that we have put in place right now.

On Monday, 26th of January, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, flagged off the identification and enrolment exercise for the commencement of Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). What is the difference between BHCPF and the Health Insurance coverage that KADCHMA is offering?

Just like I mentioned earlier, 1% of the Consolidated Revenue of the state has been earmarked for the people in the vulnerable group. This was part of the agreement reached by the state and federal governments for access to BHCPF. In addition, there is also contribution of 1% CRF of the federal government, World Bank and Development Partners. These funds are pooled together and shared to the 36 states and FCT to identify the vulnerable people and cover them under the Health Insurance Scheme. We have three different gateways in the arrangement; the Ministry of Health Gateway, which is for the Emergency Services, NHIS Gateway for Health insurance and the NPHCDA Gateway, which is meant to equip and provide consumables in the facilities, especially those 255 Primary Health Centres that we have in Kaduna state, whereby each ward has a PHC. That was the agreement between Federal Ministry of Health, NHIS and the State Governments in order to widen the coverage and give more people access to quality health care services, towards universal health coverage.

So, Kaduna state is one of the states that really embraced this idea and it didn’t hesitate in signing into law that 1% of its Consolidated Revenue should go to KADCHMA to cover vulnerable people. Kaduna state was one of the first states to start releasing these funds and so far we have received a reasonable amount that is enough to cover at least 20,000 vulnerable people even before the BHCPF. So, this is a really good commitment from government and some of the target people are already accessing care.

You said that Kaduna state was one of the first to contribute 1% of its Consolidated Revenue to the Health Insurance pool. What is the position of the state in terms of coverage?

There is usually a scorecard, which has different colours in the different domains. The domains have either red or green colours and states are scored accordingly. Green colour represents compliance. Each component or domain is scored according to these criteria: Does the state Health Insurance Agency have a board? Has the 1% Consolidated Revenue been released? Are people accessing care? So, Kaduna state is one of the states that has all greens. Her Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe told me during the BHCPF flag off, that she was so happy when she went to the Governors’ Forum meeting and saw that Kaduna state has all greens, which means we met all the criteria. What remains is just expansion, like what you said, bringing more people from the informal sector and creating more awareness. And before you know it, Kaduna state will have about two to three million coverage within a short time, which will be a huge success.

You don’t seem to have a health financing background and when KADCHMA was being set up, there was no ready-made template to adopt. How were you able to raise the Authority’s profile to all green, like you said?

I studied Health Informatics which is a component of Public Health. Health Informatics is not just about ICT for Health, it’s about identifying and deploying techniques, manual and automated, to improve healthcare services, while Public Health generally covers Health Financing, Health Informatics and so on. So, it is not that I completely don’t know what Health Financing is, but just that Kaduna state had no experience in establishing health insurance agency, its new to all the states in Nigeria. However, working with National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom equipped me with some knowledge of how Health Insurance works practically.

One of the challenges that I had when I came on board, was to find ways of navigating through the system in order to get things done. Thanks to my political background, when I came back to Nigeria, I aspired for political office and I have come to know so many people who happen to be in the government, so I took advantage of that relationship to move things faster. Again, throughout my life I have been so passionate about helping sick people gain access to health services. So, when given this opportunity, it becomes easy for me to commit myself to the assignment.

My biggest asset is the political will of the governor who has experience of implementing Health Insurance when he was Minister of Federal Capital Territory. Also, we are lucky to have a Deputy Governor who has a Public Health background and has great deal of knowledge on Health Financing. When I came onboard as the DG, I also found out that the Ministry of Health had already formed a Technical Working Group on Health Insurance supported by R4D/HSCL. So, I harnessed all these towards making KADCHMA what it is today.

KAD Facts

-Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance scheme, was flagged off on February 1, 2020 after the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe was enrolled a day earlier;

-12,000 persons were registered into the scheme within a week of commencement;

-The contributory Health Insurance scheme covers people in both the formal and informal sectors, with pricing designed to offer families a cost-effective service;

The scheme saves enrolees from paying out of pocket for healthcare services;

-The Health Insurance package covers a family of six, comprising a husband, who is the principal, a wife and four children; a wife can be the principal if she is the one that pays the premium;

-Service under the scheme can be accessed at both public and private hospitals;

-Enrolees are however advised to use health facilities that are closest to them and where they feel more comfortable;

-In one year, KADCHMA has enrolled more than 400,000 people on the Health Insurance Scheme as it has registered 391,254 persons in the formal sector, 681 in the informal sector and 12,454 vulnerable persons as at late January;

-KDSG has earmarked 1% of its Consolidated Revenue to cover vulnerable people, especially children under the ages of five, pregnant women, the elderly and people living with disabilities;

-Kaduna state is one of the states that has met all the criteria of Health Insurance Scheme.