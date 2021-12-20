The Director General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) Altine Jibrin, has reminded beneficiaries of the 30% Land Swap Compensation Policy of Kaduna State Government to submit their forms.

A statement issued by the Director General advised that beneficiaries at Kurmi and Chikaji areas in the Eastern Sector who are yet to submit the forms, to do so without further delays.

The statement recalled that the forms were distributed to the beneficiaries earlier in October, adding that they should fill and submit them to KADGIS Customer Service Unit at No. 31 Ali Akilu Road, Anguwan Sarki Kaduna.

According to the Director General, the forms will enable KADGIS to further process their applications.

‘’The beneficiaries should note that Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in his kind gesture, has approved complete waiver of application processing and premium fees for the beneficiaries.

‘’Accordingly, non-compliance with this directive may leave KADGIS with no option than to process returned application forms only,’’ she added.