Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) has reminded property owners that payment of Ground Rent is an obligation which should be met without being asked to do so.

A statement signed by Director General Altine Jibrin advised all individuals, groups and organisations that hold statutory Right of Occupancy (R of O) to pay their Ground Rents.

The Director General pointed out that clause one of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) clearly stated that it is obligatory for all property owners to pay Ground Rents.

‘’As required by law, Ground Rents are to be paid on or before the first day of every year without demand,’’ she reminded, adding that property owners should settle their Ground Rents for the year 2022 and all outstanding bills.

‘’Accordingly, all concerned allottees and title holders who fail to clear their bills will attract sanctions which may include revocation of such titles as contained in the extant laws’’, she added.

