Towards a successful hosting of the 4th edition of the Kaduna International Film Festival (KADIFF) in August, the founder, Mr Israel Kashim Audu visited the headquarters of NTA international Abuja on Thursday withrating his team.

The visit was to seek the support of the TV station towards a successful event hosting and collaboration in making an impact in the entertainment industry in Kaduna state.

According to Ibrahim Nazifi Suleiman, Head of media, KADIFF, Audu and his team were received by Mr Kunle Ajibola, Assistant Director Programs, NTA International, Deborah Agboola, Manager News & Current Affairs, NTA News24, Ruth Aguele, Leah Katung-Babatunde and other staff members.

Audu who spoke on the essence of a meaningful collaboiration and the support of the media towards the film festival, said it was imperative that the media like the NTA International stretch their support in developing the entertainment and cultural industry in Nigeria. The Kadiff founder was later interviewed by the NTA crew on the importance of film festivals, entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa and the Kaduna international film festival as well.

Thanking the management and staff of NTA for the support and for receiving him, Mr Audu reiterated the impact the station has made on the creative industry in Nigeria.

The 4th Kaduna international film festival holds next month from 24th – 28th August 2021.