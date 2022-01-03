At the beginning of the year, Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government and even the private sector, do some kind of stocktaking. What has Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) done in the last two months that you took over as Executive Secretary?

When the new management came on board, I remember the first thing I did was to reshuffle the management, that is to bring on new Acting Directors who will be confirmed in the next board meeting. What we set out to do was to say, going forward, having achieved a lot as an investment promotion agency under the administration of His Excellency, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, we should reposition KADIPA to become a world class investment promotion agency. We have been smashing records in the nation, so it’s high time we begin to look outside for our peers, to ensure that we become the best in the world. We have set a target of over $500 million in investments in the next one year, $10 million in internal revenue, 10,000 plus jobs and so on.

So, what we have been able to achieve in the last two months is, we have been able to join the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies(WAIPA), we have gotten the help of the likes of GIZ which has helped us with ginger policy; we feel ginger has been neglected as a crop under the agriculture and agrarian sector that we have in Kaduna state. Also, the inclusive business network from GIZ, we want to see going into the future, impact investments; that is social sustainability module investments. People don’t want to be seen investing in dirty, black energy sources, they want to have the social factor when they invest. What are the advantages to the communities? Are people being helped, is healthcare, education etc. being taken care of? What impact have the investments on the society? So, we have been able to open up negotiations with them to assist us.

We have also been able to sort out a lot of housing issues, we have been able to facilitate the likes of Inosson Motors to open showrooms in Kaduna. We have been able to consolidate investments as well, some of them livestock investments in Kubau local government. Lest I forget, we had a business breakfast with the business community. We feel that there is the need to become a more responsive agency, we need to listen to the private sector more. So, there is need for that close collaboration between KADIPA and the private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the strategic importance of joining World Associations of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA)? What value will it add to investment promotion in Kaduna state?

First of all, when you are doing image building as an investment promotion agency, you have to show people what you are capable of doing, like the Ease of Doing business ranking that we achieved with the World Bank. That is a signal to worldwide investors that look, this is a place to do business. We are the only subnational agency from Nigeria that has joined WAIPA, the only other body is Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC)which is at the national level. Even the networking and socialising opportunities that we get at WAIPA will expand our investment portfolio. These are the type of things we are talking about, we need to integrate into the global value chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

What comparative advantage does Kaduna state have over other sub nationals, in your efforts to market it to both local and foreign investors, apart from the Ease of Doing business?

First of all, we say Kaduna state is the gateway to the north, Kaduna state is a strategic hub transportation wise, it used to be an industrial hub which we are trying to revive and so on. It gives you access to the northern markets, it is also the third largest consumer market; even with our population alone is enough. Comparative advantage includes the agricultural sector which comprises most of our GDP. We market the fact that we are number one in ginger not only in Africa, but also the best quality in the world. We market the fact that we are number one in maize, number one in tomatoes and number two in soya beans. We also market our workforce, 75% of our workforce is under the ages of 35 and below and this is one of the core tenets of Kaduna state, we say we have a young workforce. If you build a factory, you will have this educated workforce to help man it. We also market the fact that Kaduna state has the political will. A lot of these investors don’t just invest because people tell them of their comparative advantage. In Kaduna state, you know the leadership is strong, you know that when you come into Kaduna state, His Excellency, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his entire government, will prioritise your investment as far as security, expediting and facilitating your license and permanent C of O, are concerned . So, these among other reasons, are why we are number one in the nation.

Just as the state government attracted Olam Feed and Hatchery Mill to set up in Kaduna, are you thinking of bringing in a word class firm to harness ginger?

Absolutely. That is the work plan. You know we launched the State Development Plan at Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit (KADINVEST) 6.0. So, we are now pivoting on three pillars–digital economy, value added economic activities across a variety of sectors and infrastructural development. So, with the likes of the ginger policy, we’ve been able to sit down and look at the ginger value chain, unwrapped it and saw in each segment what kind of companies we will be able to attract to added value to the produce. We have also sold off the Kachia Ginger Factory to a private investor in March and they would soon take off by first quarter of this year as well. This would also add value for us, especially when people tell us we have moribund industries.

You were at the Intra African Trade Fair in South Africa, did you sign MOUs with any company which has indicated interest to start something in Kaduna state?

Absolutely. A lot. The primary purpose of going to South Africa was to market our Green Economic Zone in Igabi local government; a PPP agreement between Kaduna State Government and KK Kingdom. Honestly, it was probably the most popular company in the room, everybody had a bag or souvenirs and what not, of KK Kingdom. It was a N15 billion deal and it’s probably going to even be more than that. Afreximbank has offered to be one of the financiers of the economic zone. We met with a lot of companies at the fair and told them that we want to position all the light industrial manufacturers there. So, we got a lot of companies both African, European and so on. The highlight for me was the textile industry that we were trying to bring in. We were trying to unwrap the textile sector and we believe in the next one year, we will be able to make a lot of progress both in the Green Economic Zone and in the Green Agro allied zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, we are in talks with KK Kingdom themselves, we want them to set up KK Kingdom textiles within that zone. We are going to see how we can utilise the gas from AKK gas pipeline to power it and a host of other companies.

One of the signature events of KADIPA has been the Kaduna Investment Summit (KADINVEST), which you have hosted for six years running. With you at the helm, what kind of KADINVEST are we envisaging in 2022?

Actually, I think now it’s time for us to consolidate, towards the last leg of this administration, showcasing what we have achieved and what the state wants to achieve in the next five to 10 years. You know it’s not just about this administration. His Excellency really wants to leave a legacy as far as investment is concerned and in terms of job creation. So, going forward, the next KADINVEST that you see will definitely be one of the most technology driven one, it would be participatory. I think I want to see lots of more deals signed, lots of more investments, lots of more jobs created. I think I would love to see more businesses participating in the local economy so that we see how we can create the linkages. That is very vital, the industrial linkages; so that we can create bigger markets for our MSMEs and that is key. I feel the more we talk and sensitise people on what can we produce, we always talk about the MSMEs and I think we need to integrate them into the investment drive to have a lot more impact in terms of local community and job creation and people having bigger incomes in Kaduna state.

KADIPA Facts

-KADIPA has set a target of over $500 million in investments in the next one year, with $10 million generated internally, thereby creating more than 10,000 jobs;

Kaduna state has attracted $2.8 bn in investments over six years

-The agency has joined the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), the only subnational in Nigeria that has done so;

-With the help of GIZ, a German development agency, value will be added to ginger production;

-KADIPA was at the Intra African Trade Fair in South Africa with KK Kingdom, to market Kaduna state’s Green Economic Zone;

-A lot of European and African companies have indicated interest to invest at the Green Economic zone, where the light industrial companies will be localized;

–Afreximbank has offered to be one of the financiers of the economic zone;

-Innoson Motors will soon open a showroom in Kaduna.