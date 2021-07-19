The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe chaired the inaugural meeting of the newly constituted board of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) last Wednesday.

It will be recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the board on March 4, 2021, with the Deputy Governor as Chair and His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as Vice Chairman.

While inaugurating the board, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had thanked His Highness for accepting to serve the people of Kaduna state.

The governor reminded the board that KADIPA has been a very important and successful vehicle in the investment drive of the state, which has helped in attracting over $2.1 billion of investments and pledges since 2015.

El-Rufai also pointed out that KADIPA will be competing with not just other states in Nigeria for investments but with all emerging markets, adding that the agency should not rest on it oars in its drive to attract businesses to Kaduna state.

Speaking after the inauguration, His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II who is a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and a renowned Economist, had promised to contribute his best to uplifting KADIPA.

He also gave his commitment to make inputs in the overall policy of Kaduna State Government.