The Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) Khalil Nur Khali, has handed over 14 sites to investors as part of the Agency’s investment facilitation mandate last week.

A statement from KADIPA stated that the companies which span the agro-allied sector, pharmaceuticals and a proposed university, are expected to create over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The statement further said that five companies which include TG Agro, Agrival, Britannia, El Abdeh and Ferrero Agro located within the Kangimi Agricultural layout, ‘’have a combined project cost of over $4,000,000 and will create more than 1000 jobs across the value chain.’’

‘’The over 1000 hectares of green land layout, located along Kaduna-Jos road houses a dam, and was approved to serve as one of the agricultural clusters in Kaduna state,’’ it added.

The statement also said that the Executive Secretary led a team to ‘’the Eastern Sector where he handed over site to Noor University,’’ adding that ‘’ the project cost is estimated at N2.5 billion and it is expected to create over 300 jobs.’’

The statement further said that Nur Khalil oversaw the official handover of allocated land to H-Medix, a pharmaceutical company that will construct a pharmacy and department store at the Rabah Road site.

‘’This is the first outlet they are establishing outside Abuja. The project cost is estimated at N2.5 billion and will create over750 direct and indirect jobs,’’ the statement added.

In addition, KADIPA has allocated land to four companies which are expected to create a combined estimate of 400 jobs and have a combined project cost of N420,000,000, at the Afaka site.

The companies are Aid Cargo, which was given land to establish a rice mill, Al-Khaleefah Services Limited, which is expected to build a gas refill plant and Maccat Agro Allied, will also establish a rice mill and Bright House Integrated Ventures Limited, which will build a warehouse for the manufacturing of paints and furniture.

According to the statement, the Executive Secretary also oversaw the official handover of allocated land to four investors at the Dankande site.

The statement further said that the project cost of Asheejay Ventures, which will establish a furniture factory, is estimated at N115,000,000 and it will create about 170 direct jobs.

Similarly, Y-Fab Pharmacy and Stores, which will establish a pharmaceutical factory with a project cost of N15,000,000, will create about direct 100 jobs, the statement added.

A sack manufacturing company, Standard Sacks Industries Limited, with a project cost of N2,190,611,091 and estimated to create over 200 jobs, was also allocated land at the Dankande site.

The statement also said that SAN-Trade Nigeria Limited, will establish a rice mill with a project cost N150 million and the company is expected to create over 250 jobs.