Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has called on rightful owners to visit its six Area offices to pick up their Driver License located at Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan towns.

In a statement issued by Zakari Jamilu Muhammad, Head of Corporate Communication, the service observed that ‘’there is a lot of Driver Licenses in various centres in the state that are yet to be collected by their owners.’’

The statement advised that the owners of such licenses should visit KADIRS Area Offices at Kaduna, Zaria, and Kafanchan from Monday to Thursday every week, to collect them.

The statement said that the Kawo Area Office is located opposite Sultan Bello Mosque, adjacent Kaduna State Transport Authority (KSTA) at Unguwan Sarki.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Doka West Area Revenue Office is along Bida road, opposite National Library Kaduna,’’ the statement said, adding that that of Tudun Wada is ‘’adjacent Unguwan Sanusi police station.’’

According to the statement, the Kakuri West Area Office is at PAN Drive by Coca Cola Junction.

In Zaria, the statement said that the KADIRS office is adjacent Union Bank and opposite post office, Sabon Gari while the Kafanchan office is along Emir road.

ADVERTISEMENT