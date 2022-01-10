The Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Dr Zaid Abubakar has called on residents to pay their taxes promptly because government requires revenue to provide services and fund its projects.

Speaking about what the service expects from the people of Kaduna state to enable KADIRS meet its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N67 billion this year, Dr Abubakar enjoined residents and businesses to perform their civic duties without being compelled to do so.

According to the Executive Chairman, KADIRS has been digitalized to enable individuals, small businesses and corporate bodies to file their tax returns from the comfort of their homes.

Dr Zaid further said that KADIRS had organized a two-day training programme on how to file tax returns on RevMate, through its website, www.kadirs,gov.ng for the general public late last year.

