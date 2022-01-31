Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has expressed optimism that the projected N67 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2022 fiscal year is realistic and realisable.

The Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Dr Zaid Abubakar who made this known, disclosed that the projected IGR is higher than the expected statutory allocation receipt for Kaduna state, from the federation account this year.

According to him, there will hopefully be no pandemic this year that will necessitate another lockdown which will slow down business activities this year.

Dr Abubakar advised Kaduna state residents to pay their taxes voluntarily to enable the government provide services for the people and execute developmental projects.

The Executive Chairman further said that KADIRS operations have been fully computerised to enable citizens to make tax payments and obtain licenses and permits with ease.

