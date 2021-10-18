Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has said that the cost of vehicle number plates has been revised upwards in line with the recommendation of Joint Tax Board (JTB).

A statement issued by the Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Dr Zaid Abubakar, said that the decision was taken by JTB at its 147th meeting which was held in Kaduna on March 25, 2021.

Dr Abubakar said that ‘’the board approved revised rates for the sale of vehicle number plates in line with the recommendations of the Appraisal and Technical Committee of the JTB, and following the request for upward review made by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).’’

The statement which was issued on October 14, noted that ‘’in view of the above, we wish to inform our esteem taxpayers and the general public that the JTB has approved 1st August, 2021, as the commencement date for the implementation of the new rates.’’

According to the statement, ‘’the service is hereby implementing the new revised rates for vehicle number plates in Kaduna state with immediate effect, in line with the resolution of Joint Tax Board (JTB).’’

The Executive Chairman advised the general public ‘’to visit our Motor Vehicle Administration desk in any Area Offices across the state or visit our website at www.kadvreg.ng to renew vehicle particulars and purchase new plate numbers.’’

The statement said that the KADIRS appreciates the support and understanding of the people of Kaduna state.