The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service(KADIRS) has directed all business organisations operating in Kaduna state, to attend a two-day training programme on how to file in tax returns on RevMate through its website, www.kadirs.gov.ng.

In a statement signed by Head of Corporate Communication Jameel Zakari, KADIRS said that the training will cover how to register new organizations, file monthly tax remittance and the filling of annual tax returns on RevMate.

The statement further said that the training will hold at the Kaduna State University (KASU) on December 20 at 9am, adding that it is part of the digitalization process of tax assessment, collection and payments.