By Mustapha Ikolaba

Last Monday, Nigeria marked the World Water Day, and it was reported that about 60 million Nigerians have no access to clean water. What does this disturbing figure point to?

Thank you very much! It’s not quite disturbing for me as a professional working in the sector because the inadequacy of water supply, sanitation and hygiene is a global phenomenon. When you look at the figures altogether compiled by the United Nations through its agency, the UNICEF which is partly in charge of the water supply, sanitation and hygiene, about 2.2 billion people lack clean water supply worldwide. You have 4.2 billion people also lacking safely managed sanitation, so it’s a considerable challenge. That is why when the global community was formulating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to take over from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), the SDG number six has to do with the improvement in water supply, sanitation and hygiene.

In any case, there is no sector of human endeavour that is saturated to date. Water is a universal commodity. What do you mean by universal commodity? Water is not something that some people don’t need, and it’s not something that some people may wish not to want. We all want it; plants, animals and human beings. The environment itself uses water to renew, clean and stabilise the delicate ecosystem; the ecological balance created in our final state of nature, which is destroyed by man-made or natural disturbances. Water is one of the stabilising agents that restores it to normalcy. When you talk about water, it goes beyond the essential duty of meeting people’s drinking needs; everything in life has a water footprint on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has blamed state water boards for the deficit of clean water supply in the country. What is the Kaduna State Water Corporation doing to bridge the massive gap between those who have access to portable water supply and those without it?

In 2016, the Kaduna State Water Supply Sanitation Law that transformed the Kaduna State Water Board into Kaduna State Water Corporation, also created the Kaduna State Water Services Regulatory Commission and consolidated RUWASA. The mandates are very clear; we are to provide water in the urban areas of the state, and we have three categories of stakeholders group with regards to the water supply. We have those that are connected and adequately served; we have the connected and inadequately served and those who are entirely unconnected and unserved by pipe-borne water. Our dream and aspiration is to leave no one behind. Still, it takes money; it takes capital, it takes technical expertise, it takes all the stakeholders’ collaborative cooperation. When you estimate the quantum of funds required to do the infrastructure of water treatment, water transmission, water storage and water distribution, it’s a massive amount of money, essentially because most of the components have to be imported.

As you know, last year the global economy witnessed a lockdown on the account of the pandemic and the consequences have affected almost all the sectors of the global economy. But the water sector was challenged to pump more water, even when people didn’t go to work to earn money to pay, but we had to pump more water because they needed it for their hygiene, so as to avoid the situation from getting worse. So, we rose to the occasion, we did our best within the available resources and we are very happy that the water sector, water services, water sanitation are being prioritised across the board globally, regionally, nationally. And in Kaduna state, the situation is commendable because it’s ahead of other states in terms of trying to do more. There is an opportunity cost of failing to provide clean water. If people don’t get clean water, they take adulterated water and contract sundry diseases and they will flood the hospitals, which will overstretch our medical facilities. When people fall sick, they may not go to farms, they may not go to work, and they might not engage in commercial and Industrial activities and these are the social and economic consequences of not providing potable water. So, we have no option but to do the needful.

You talked about the quantum of money required to supply water adequately. How have customers been reacting, regarding payment of bills? If statistics are anything to go by, Nigerians largely fail in this regard. What is the story in Kaduna state in relation to the national average?

In Kaduna state, customer response is 31% on average. The performance generally in the country is abysmal in terms of people paying for water services because a paradigm shift is yet to take place in terms of perception of water. People see it as a social good; they see it as a gift of nature. But they have forgotten that value has been added to the water that they consume in their homes. When you go to the river to fetch water, nobody asks you to pay a dime. But where somebody has constructed raw water intake, constructed water treatment plant, powered it with energy obtained at a cost, procured water treatment chemicals from within the country and some from abroad, then there is need to pay for these services. A skilled workforce was hired to process that water and deliver it to people’s premises at a cost. So, the organisation that is doing all these is entitled to recover that cost. The general public’s perception is that they are paying taxes, and the taxes are supposed to pay for municipal services. That used to be the case before.

The Global International integrated water resource management practices suggest that water is now a dual commodity; it’s both a social commodity and an economic commodity. There must be cost recovery if we want to sustain the service. The epileptic nature of the service we witness is a failure of those who took services, to pay for the services. If they don’t pay, how do we pay for electricity? If they don’t pay, how do we pay for water treatment chemicals? How do we maintain the elaborate water production and distribution infrastructure if people don’t pay? So it’s essential for everybody who consumes water to pay and as when due, and for them to be metred so that there’ll be equity. You pay for what you consume. Suppose there is no supply, no payment. If you take one cubic metre of water, you pay for it; if you take 100, you pay for it on a pro rata basis

Has the metering process begun? It seems like a sore point which the Kaduna Water Supply Company hasn’t tackled, judging from reports.

Metering is an ongoing process because we inherited a network of infrastructures that were rolled out in the 1920s, and at that time, there was no need for metering. Along the line, the awareness and the sophistication of the sector provided the basis for metering, and it’s an ongoing process. But we suffered a relapse. Some of the initially introduced metres were made of brass, and brass became a very attractive metal for recycling. You know, we have a massive industrial complex in Panteka, so some people vandalised the brass metres and melted them. You find them being used in decorating these locally fabricated gates. So, now we have changed from brass metres to improved PVC metres, so that people may not vandalise them, except out of mischief.

But can’t the PVC also be melted and recycled by the vandals?

No, not this one. It’s not as attractive or as value-yielding as the brass.

Apart from money, has the Kaduna State Water Corporation addressed its workforce needs, which will position it to supply the required quantum of water?

Yes, we currently have a workforce that we inherited from the old water board, which used to be a government agency. With the reform that transformed the old water board into water corporation, we have taken systematic steps to renew the workforce’s vital outlook. When I say the robust perspectives, I am talking about their knowledge, skills, competence, and attitude to duty, and you can further break it down to mean professionalism. In the water sector, you have cadres such as engineering. You have water treatment; You have the water chemists cadre. You have the commercial domain where you metre a customer, take the readings, bill them, and distribute the bills and follow up on payment. That’s marketing, that’s customer relationship management. You also have the support services, the audit component, the financial management and the administrative unit that supports the technical people that work in the water operation and commercial operation, which are the main pillars of the corporation.

Last year we spent a lot of time conducting a far-reaching audit of our workforce, in an exercise called KADSWAC staff headcount and certificate verification. We took an inventory of everybody, looking at how they were recruited, their entry qualification and what it is now, the growth they have encountered, their actual performance, the genuineness of their recruitment, and the authenticity of their credentials. We harvested some vital information. That exercise gave us the direction to go in terms of delivering 21st-century services. To achieve excellent customer satisfaction, you must have a workforce with the outlook of the 21st century; they must have digital skills and digital knowledge. They must have passion for the job; they must be goal-getters, people who don’t see obstacles as obstacles but as appetisers for action. So, these are the people we are hunting for and as you can see that it has started yielding good results.

As you have explained, is it safe to say that the Kaduna State Water Corporation is being run as a commercial entity and not as a parastatal or agency or department of government?

Yes, this is what we are. The law establishing us has turned us into a member of the organised private sector. So, our strategic and operational planning, our mental processes, our conducts, our words and actions are tailored first at rendering services, obtaining value from the services we render to customers, getting the state-of-the-artwork tools and equipment. We are also attracting and retaining the best workers possible so that we do justice to our mandate.

KAD Facts

-Kaduna State has articulated a Water Sector Implementation Plan which has three elements;

-The first is water, the second is sustainable sanitation and the third is hygiene;

The Water Supply and Sanitation Law has saddled nine MDAs with the responsibility of delivering these services;

-For example, Kaduna State Water Corporation supplies water to the urban settlements of the state while the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) supplies the commodity to rural communities;

-The lack of payment of water bills by consumers is a huge challenge for the corporation. It is also a national problem for the entire sector;

For example, the corporation recorded a payment collection average of 28% in 2018, that means N3,936,000,000 was billed but only N826,000,000 was paid;

In 2019, the unpaid amount was N2,113,000,000, representing 45% of the corporation’s cost recovery, although the corporation had the highest recovery in the country;

-That year, no other state had recovered up to 20%. In Kaduna state, customer response to payment of water bills is 31% on the average