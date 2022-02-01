The Kaduna State government, on Tuesday, disclosed that 1,192 persons were killed by bandits and other forms of violence in 2021 across the state, just as 309 terrorists were neutralised by security agents.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this during the presentation of the 2021 Annual Security Report at the Government House, Kaduna, said within the same period review, 3,348 were kidnapped.

Aruwan said out of 1,192 killed, 1,038 were men, 104 women and 50 minors.

Details Later…

