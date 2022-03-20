One of the frontline gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo has continued his consultations in Amaru, Kwarbai ‘A’ Waed in Zaria local government area of Kaduna State.

Dattijo is a Prince of the Zazzau Emirate, drawing his royal lineage from the late Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dalhatu Usman Yero, of the Fulato-Borno ruling dynasty of Zazzau.

During the two-day consultation visit, Dattijo received the blessings and prayers of His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, at his palace.

The Emir, who extolled the leadership qualities and moral upbringing of the aspirant, advised him to carry out his campaigns with decorum and respect for other aspirants seeking for similar electoral position across party lines.

Earlier, Dattijo conferred with members of his ancestral home in Amaru where the leader of the entire family, Walin Zazzau, Engr. Aminu Umar, offered prayers and blessings for the aspirant.

Dattijo also visited his Kwarbai ‘A’ Ward and the Zaria local government APC offices. He also consulted with leadership and executives from the 13 political wards of the party in Zaria LGA.

Party executives and members were visibly excited and consequently declared support for Dattijo’s aspiration.

The APC chairperson of Zaria local government area, Hajiya Rakiya Adamu, in her remarks said: “Dattijo is our own son, so this is our project. We will lead in mobilising every support in Zaria and beyond for him.”

Dattijo also consulted with the chairman of Zaria local government council, Hon. Engr. Aliyu Idris Ibrahim, and the Member representing Zaria Birni State constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Suleiman Dabo, Wakilin Birnin Zazzau and other key stakeholders of the party in Zaria LGA.

The consultations by Muhammad Sani Dattijo were build-up to the official declaration of his gubernatorial aspiration.