Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has described the invasion of Kaduna airport by terrorists on Saturday, saying it was a warning that some people are bent on re-enacting the Afghanistan situation in Nigeria.

Afenifere in a press statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, lamented that what happened in Kaduna on the very day the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was having its national congress in Abuja.

The group therefore called on all those who believe in freedom, peaceful co-existence, personal liberty, true knowledge and progress of the nation to rise up, with a view to ensuring that those who should act do so immediately.

Kaduna Airport Attack: We Killed 12 Bandits – Military

ADVERTISEMENT

Afenifere noted that some security infractions took place between Friday and Saturday in parts of the country and regretted that it was as though the country was at war – at least in those areas where the unfortunate incidents took place.

It said the communities sacked in Kaduna, Niger and Enugu States which led to loss of lives and burning down of properties as well as rustling of people’s possessions forcefully were unfortunate situations.

“It is a matter of serious concern that these security infractions happened at a time that the government kept assuring us that it was on top of the situation. Some of these attacks by terrorists even occurred in broad daylight, that of Kaduna airport and that of Enugu for instance,” they said.

Afenifere asserted that with terrorists having the audacity to attack a national airport despite all the available security apparatus means that hardly is anywhere safe any longer in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

It urged the federal government to immediately allow states to set up their own police forces, empower the existing security agencies and stop treating terrorists with kid gloves.