Recently, the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), said it was set to dismiss 233 primary school teachers for presenting fake certificates. A verification committee launched in April 2021 uncovered the scandal. KADSUBEB Chairman, Tijjani Abdullahi said the Board screened 451 certificates presented by the teachers out of which 233, representing 51 per cent, turned out to be fake. He also noted that one institution disowned 212 of these 233 fake certificates.

Education experts have consistently raised the alarm about the falling standard of education in the country. The implication of this is that the nation has continued to produce school leavers who lack the capacity to contribute to national development in any meaningful way. This is worse at the tertiary level where most graduates are poorly equipped to compete in the employment space and are, in most cases, unemployable.

The discovery by the Kaduna SUBEB’s certificate verification committee is symptomatic of the enormity of the rot in the nation’s education system, a phenomenon that has continued to impede the quest for quality manpower development. It is akin to the blind leading the blind, garbage in garbage out.

Indeed, a teacher who secured employment with a fake certificate will definitely see nothing wrong in issuing a fake certificate and then the cycle of fake certificated people continues while the nation suffers. Nothing fuels this criminality like the penchant to cut corners and the simmering corruption which exists, on a large scale, in the nation’s educational institutions. Unfortunately, these crimes are perpetrated with the connivance of some unscrupulous staffers of these institutions.

Clearly, people cannot give what they do not have no matter how hard they try. Therefore, as a newspaper, we can only imagine what these teachers with fake certificates have been teaching the pupils.

Fundamentally, this discovery points to the faulty recruitment process, which has been the bane of not just the education sector but also, the public service in all the three tiers of government and some private organisations.

It is a given that recruitment at the level of SUBEB, most often than not, is hijacked by local politicians who, in a desperate bid to reward their loyalists, even encourage them to get certificates from wherever available. Otherwise, how did these teachers get into the system? Was there no screening at the point of recruitment?

Without any prevarication, it is our considered opinion, that while the government is set to punish these teachers, it must also find out who issued those fake certificates and how they were successfully used in the recruitment process. This investigation, in our view, is pertinent to ensure that those found culpable in this scam are punished.

We insist that officials under whose supervision this embarrassing situation occurred cannot absolve themselves of blame and complicity. Only recently, the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim lamented over the presentation of fake certificates by prospective corps members.

We recall that sometimes in 2019, the scheme deregistered 100 corps members deployed to Kano State for allegedly presenting fake certificates. Incidences of fake certificates are even rampant in the civil service where there are also widespread cases of fake employees. Perhaps, the time is ripe for a holistic screening of certificates at both the public and private sector to ascertain the genuineness of credentials paraded by workers.

By and large, the disclosure by KADSUBEB should propel the school whose certificates were repeatedly forged into launching a probe to find out what went wrong, at what point and for how long. It is alarming that out of the 233 fake certificates, 212 belong to one institution.

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), KADSUBEB, parents and indeed, all those connected with ensuring quality education, must synergise to find a solution to this condemnable trend. Kaduna cannot afford to have teachers without the necessary qualifications for employment in the teaching profession. But most importantly, no nation deserves to have an educational system where teachers parade fake certificates.

Beyond dismissal, the 233 teachers who presented fake certificates should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to those wishing to do the same.

Ultimately, we align ourselves with the decision of KADSUBEB to publish the names of these teachers on the state’s website; they deserve to be known by the public and be avoided because they have done colossal damage to their own reputation and, quality of education in the state.

In addition, we believe that all those connected with the recruitment of these teachers owe the people of Kaduna state whose children and financial resources were frittered away in paying undeserving teachers, some explanation. The government must spare no resource in its effort to get to the root of this problem that poses a real threat to the development of the state and the nation at large.

