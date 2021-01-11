Kaduna APC Feud: Stakeholders, Zonal Wade In, Consider Sanction Against Speaker Zailani

By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The brewing crisis in the Kaduna Central All Progressives Congress (APC) took a fresh twist Sunday as a group of stakeholders met with the Zone 2 Caretaker Executive Committee to press for sanctions against the Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon.Yusuf Zailani.

This is as the Zonal leaders called for unity of purpose among members and resolved to invite the aggrieved members to dialogue for amicable resolution.

Armed with a written submission for the meeting, the visibly angry stakeholders took exception to the unprovoked defamation attributed to Speaker Zailani against Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani inimical to the progress of the APC.

The stakeholders, in the statement signed by serving House of Representative member, Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia and countersigned by 65 others, categorically endorsed Friday’s call for sanctions against the Speaker by seven APC chairmen of the local government areas that make up the Kaduna Central District.

“In specific terms,” the stakeholders said, “we are concerned that the current deliberate targeting of a federal senator, a critical stakeholder in the APC for irreverent treatment by the speaker and his men may represent part of a wider plot to destabilize the party in the state and nationally.”

They said they were compelled to act the way they did, by the concern that the crisis is inimical to APC’s progress as a vibrant political party by members who are expected to be part of the concerted efforts towards consolidating it’s achievements as the ruling party in Kaduna State.

“It is important here to place on notice the appreciation of your prompt response by convening this emergency meeting to address the deteriorating misunderstanding which could be inimical to the overall interest of the APC if left unchecked.

“The calumny by the speaker and his men did not end at that, but further to sponsor damaging media campaigns suggesting that protests were held in Rigasa against His Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“As further proof of signs of a mega clandestine plot against the entire APC structure is when the speaker, through his attack dogs expressed open disrespect for Party leadership by challenging a meeting of chairmen of the seven local governments to address the issue.

“We wish to place on record as members and significant components of our great Party that this situation, if allowed to linger any longer, could usher greater instability in the Party by encouraging gross indiscipline and disregard for regulatory statutes.

“We therefore, for the avoidance of doubt, wish to declare support for the call by the seven local government chairmen for urgent sanctions on the speaker and his collaborators.

“We therefore wish to use this space to urge this meeting of Honourable Party leaders to take a definitive step for the interrogation of the obvious anti-party activities by the speaker and his men, and recommend appropriate sanctions to anticipate and checkmate the manoeuvres of elements bent on destabilizing the Party,” they said.

Meanwhile, the zonal officials in a Communiqué at the end of the emergency meeting, called on all party members to promote mutual cohesion for the progress of the party.

Signed by Alhaji Aminu Jibo, the Communiqué reminded aggrieved party men and leaders to always channels grievances through the properly constituted channels for redress. ENDs