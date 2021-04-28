ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has declared the seat of immediate past Speaker of the House, Hon Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali, vacant.

Abdullahi-Shagali who represents Sabongari constituency was removed as Speaker in August 2020 and directed to issue an apology to the House.

The Assembly at its plenary yesterday noted that Abdullahi-Shagali is yet to apologise to the House as requested and has not participated in its activities for over 120 days as prescribed by law.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion moved by Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, the member representing Zaria Kewaye, declaring the lawmaker’s seat vacant.

The sitting which was presided over by the deputy Speaker, Mr Isaac Auta-Zankai, also suspended four other members of the Assembly for one year.

Those suspended were Mukhtar Isa-Hazo, a former deputy Speaker and member representing Basawa constituency; Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya of Kagarko constituency; Alhaji Yusuf Liman-Dahiru; Kakuri/Makera constituency and Salisu Isa of Magajin Gari constituency.

They were suspended for causing disaffection and engaging in activities that will bring about disunity among members.

Three of the members were initially suspended on August 11, 2020 for nine months, while Isa and Abdullahi-Shagali were ordered to offer public apology.