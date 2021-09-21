The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly has announced the appointment of Hon. Ahmed Muhammed Chokali, Member representing Zaria constituency, as the new Majority Leader of the House while Hon. Bashir Idris Gatari, representing Lere West constituency is appointed as the new Chief Whip.

The appointment followed the communication from the leadership of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which was read by the speaker, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.

It could be recalled that the House on September 15, 2021 impeached Hon. Inuwa Muhammad popularly known as Mabo as the Majority Leader as a result of the vote of no confidence passed on him.

Also at the plenary on Tuesday, the Bill for a law to establish a women and youth skill acquisition and empowerment agency was presented before the House.

The Bill, which is a private member bill sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Salihu representing Kawo constituency, is aimed at developing and nurturing women and youth into becoming self-reliant.

Contributing to the debate on the Bill, the only female member of the House, Hon. Comfort Amwe (Sanga constituency) said if the Bill is successfully passed into law, it will encourage women to support their homes.