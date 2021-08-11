Kaduna State House of Assembly (KDHA) has passed into law, a bill for a law to substitute the Kaduna State Vigilante Service (KADVIS) law no. 10, 2016,

The report of the bill was presented by Hon Muhammad Inuwa Mabo, representing Doka/Gabasawa) constituency, who is also chairman, house committee on security and intelligence.

The proposed law seeks to strengthen operation of the vigilante service, especially in the areas of criminal detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker, Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, said he was founder of the committee in 2007, as the assembly never had any committee on security then.

Hon Samuel Ubankato of Kajuru constituency, while commending the committee, said the bill was apt.

“The amendment is timely considering the security challenges across the state, however, I urge everyone to give the committee the support they need, by ensuring the local security network within our communities becomes stronger.

KADVIS should be strengthened to give a very good contribution and also, they should be given all the necessary apparatus needed to work within our localities, especially the schools where the criminals attack often.”

Hon Ayuba Ishaku Chawaza (Chikun Constituency) said with the bill at hand, insecurity in Kaduna State would come to an end within the shortest period of time. “I therefore, urge the speedy passage of the bill into law.”