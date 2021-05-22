As the 1,340 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members deployed to Kaduna State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) officially began their orientation camp yesterday, the state government has assured that no corps member would be posted to areas considered unsafe in the state.

The commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba who presided over the swearing in ceremony of the corps members, assured them of their security and welfare within and outside the orientation camp.

Hafsat, who was represented by the coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Isa Wana, urged the corps members to be security conscious and comply with all COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in their interest and that of others.

“As you take the oath of allegiance and formally enrol in the scheme, I commend your sense of patriotism for heeding the clarion call to serve the nation here in Kaduna in spite of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On our part, the Kaduna State government through the NYSC has made all necessary arrangements to ensure that your stay in the state is peaceful, hitch-free, safe and result-oriented.

“I wish to inform you that the government gives priority attention to the security and well-being of corps members in whichever part of the state you may be posted to serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me reassure you that no corps member will be posted to any part of the state where his or her security is not guaranteed.

“I therefore have no doubt that you will have a rewarding experience during your period of service in Kaduna”, she said.