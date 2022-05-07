Intending passengers will now be required to present their National Identification Number (NIN) as part of the requirements for the purchase of train tickets, the Nigeria Railway Corporation, has said.

This is even as the NRC also said it has fixed the damaged concrete sleepers and rails on the Abuja-Kaduna railways.

The managing director, NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

The NRC managing director further explained that the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) would resume soon with additional security measures put in place, and that the NIN requirement would help to improve passenger profiling and safety on board.

Part of the statement reads, “The south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion) has been successfully joined with the north end, and the track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.

“The connection of the AKTS line has been achieved as the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid.

“The technical team continue with other track stabilization works, including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories (clips, bolts and nuts) and Welding.

“The loco 2502, which was involved in the accident (though not damaged) and trapped at the Rigasa end due to lack of route access, has now crossed to the Idu end and taken to the workshop for proper examination and routine maintenance”.