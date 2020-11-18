By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central District, Malam Uba Sani, has warned that the attacks and killings in Kaduna communities and highways are no longer acceptable.

Condemning the renewed wave of attacks on some communities in Igabi and Kajuru Local Government Areas and the repeated bandit hold ups along the Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, Senator Uba Sani, in a terse statement called for immediate end to non-state actors holding the nation to ransom.

A situation where criminals with access to instruments of violence operate with ease, Uba said, was certainly a major cause for concern to anybody interested in the security and welfare of the people.

Uba who lamented the continues siege on the Abuja–Kaduna expressway by bandits said it has become a direct affront on the will and capacity of Federal Government and the entire national security assets.

Warning that criminal elements should not be allowed to “annex” a strategic gateway in the country without adequate measures at tackling, Uba Sani said the time has come to take the fight to the bandits and kidnappers and reassert the Federal Government’s monopoly of the coercive instruments of state:”Enough is indeed Enough,” he said.

Uba Sani also asked the Federal Government to work with the Kaduna State Government to uproot the bandits from Igabi and Kajuru Local Governments Areas: “Federal Government to carry out a one-month intensive operation on Kaduna–Abuja Road to degrade the bandits and kidnappers. Anybody, no matter how highly placed, found to be aiding and abetting criminality along the road should be brought to book,” he said.