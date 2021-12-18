Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) Technical Association, Abdullahi Isa says talents are being discovered at the ongoing end of year Beach Soccer Championship organised by the Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association.

Speaking on the sideline of the championship, he said the tournament is a test run for next year’s proposed Kaduna Beach Soccer League.

“We are using the championship not just for end of year cerebration but to test run how we going to organize the state beach soccer league next year.

“We also plan to see that beach soccer is taken to all the twenty- three local government areas of Kaduna State”.

He said from the few matches played so far, several potentials and talented players have been discovered.

“As we speak, over fifteen players were identified that can represent this country in beach soccer competition at any level”.

The Technical Director further explained that eight teams are participating at the end of year tournament.

Isa who also doubles as the Technical Director, Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association (KDBSA) maintained that the association remained committed to the development of the game at the grassroots.

According to him, the championship is expected to end on Sunday with the winners taking home fifty thousand naira, thirty thousand for first runners up and twenty thousand will be for second runners up in the third place among other prizes.