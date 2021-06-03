Deputy governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has advised those who took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in March to go for the second dose.

She said the first jab was a foundation that requires a build up after 12 weeks.

Balarabe, who gave the piece of advice after taking her second jab at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, said all members of the State Executive Council (SEC) have taken their second dose to encourage the residents of the state to do so.

Last Saturday, Governor Nasir el-Rufai and some senior government officials received their second jabs of AstraZenneca vaccine.

Balarabe who was vaccinated on Monday said “we have just commenced the second vaccination for Covid which will run from now to July. So, there is ample time for people to actually go and get the second dose.”