Faith Assembly Church in Kaduna at the weekend gave free fuel to no fewer than 200 tricycle riders as part of the reaching out and giving back mandate of the church.

Pastor-in-charge, Pastor Blessing Ogbonna, said it was part of the avenues being used by the church to evangelise to people around the church and also give them a sense of belonging.

According to her, the gesture is evangelism, saying “we need to reach out and make people know that God is real.”

She further said, “that God is not just for the righteous, God is real, and He works miracles and is for everyone irrespective of status. We need help and God is waiting.”

She called on government at all levels to engage the youths positively as a way of taking them off the streets and from all forms of social vices, stressing that if the youths are gainfully engaged, it will reduce to the barest minimum the current insecurity in the country.

“We also need to constantly pray for the peace of the country and for God to bring to an end to all forms of insecurity and challenges bedevilling the nation.

“Without peace, there cannot be any form of growth and development, so there must be peace and we must accept one another as creatures of God and live in peace, shunning all forms of bitterness and hatred.

“For those of you benefitting from this free fuel, always ensure that you use your tricycle for good purposes, don’t allow yourself to be used for evil purpose,” she encouraged the beneficiaries while urging Nigerians to pray for the country and have faith in themselves.

Some of the beneficiaries of the free fuel appreciated the church and its leadership for its magnanimity and good gesture.