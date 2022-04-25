The Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Malam Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, has disclosed comprehensive plans to clean up Kaduna and make it an environmentally-friendly city that is more habitable for residents.

Malam Hafiz further said that the Authority may bring back the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, introduce electric tricycles and pedestrian walk-ways and ban plastic containers in Kaduna city.

The Administrator who said that most of the initiatives will be private sector-led, further said that the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority will however dredge River Kaduna in order to check flooding during rainy season.

He made all these known at a press briefing, highlighting the activities lined up for the World Earth Day, which was observed last Friday, with the cleaning of Kaduna city from five points, namely Kawo bridge, Command Junction, Stadium Roundabout, Karji and Rigasa.

Hafiz argued that the banning of plastic containers and desilting of drainages in the metropolis is to reduce environmental pollution and check flooding, especially during the raining season.

According to him, the theme of this year’s World Earth Day is ‘’Investing in our Planet’’, pointing out that ‘’sustainability is a key aspect of city management and resilience.‘’

‘’We have decided to come up with an initiative to clean up the city. We are looking into bringing back the monthly environmental sanitation without hindering movement may be between 6 am and 8:30 am,’’ he said.

“We are looking at bringing in electric Keke NAPEP produced here in Nigeria to replace the fuel type. These electric types don’t use fuel, they are covered, with doors to guard against the sun and harsh environment,’’ he added.

Malam Hafiz pointed out that the Electric Tricycles are of various grades and the Authority is going to engage with the Tricycling Union when they will be introduced.

Emphasizing the advantages of the Electric Tricycles, he said it will cut the cost of buying fuel, going to the mechanics and general maintenance as well as cut carbon emission into the atmosphere.

The Administrator further said that Kaduna city will have a modern mass transit bus which will be entirely run by the private sector, adding that plans for it have already been developed.

“We are waiting for the partners to conclude their plan. It would work on schedule with proper bus stops. We will have dedicated routes for them which only the buses can run, no other commercial bus can run the routes,’’ he promised.

According to the plan, the present yellow and green commercial buses drivers will be trained ‘’on how to drive the city buses to minimise job loss,’’ adding that ‘’we are looking at introducing cycling lanes to encourage cycling as is done everywhere in the world.”