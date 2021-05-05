BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN and NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka, Kaduna State, have been released by their abductors on Wednesday.

According to the chairman of the parents committee, Malam Abdullahi Usman, said the 27 students were released unharmed.

He said, two of the students had earlier escaped on the very day they were abducted but that the parents chose to keep quiet over the development in other not to jeopardize the chances of securing the release of the remaining 27 students.

It would be recalled that 10 of the students were earlier released in two batches of five each after it was reported that ransom was paid.

When asked whether ransom was paid for the release of the 27 students, Usman declined to speak, stressing that the parents worked tirelessly including reaching out to prominent Nigerians to assist them towards the release of their children.

“We are indeed thankful to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Kaduna-based Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, among others for their roles towards the eventual release of the students.

“We also thank the journalists who helped to publicised our cries and worries and Nigerians who encouraged and prayed with us for safe release of our children. We are indeed grateful and pray that God will bless them all,” he said.

Recall that parents of the students had on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly in Abuja to protest the continued holding of their children and government’s apparent indifference to their plight.

LEADERSHIP recall that 39 students were abducted on the March 11, 2021 comprising 23 females and 16 males from the Forestry Mechanisation College.

Ttwo of the students escaped from the abductors leaving 37 of the students out of which 10 of them were earlier released before the final release of the remaining 27.

Meanwhile, the freed students who were taken straight to the Kaduna Police Command headquarters in two 18-seater hiace buses accompanied with an ambulance and nurses, were looking very emanciated and in bad shape.

Our correspondent observed that one of them could hardly work and had to be helped and was later rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Speaking with journalists at the police headquarters, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the details of the students will be provided on Thursday.

“Yes, we can confirm that the students have been released as you can see, but details will be made available on Thursday. They will be taken for proper medical check up now,” Aruwan said.

The students were later taken to an unknown hospital in Kaduna for medical check-up.