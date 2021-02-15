By ISRAEL BULUS |

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) has commended the Kaduna State government and security agencies for heeding to an intelligence report and chasing away bandits who planned to attack Gora Gan community in Zango Kataf local government area of the state.

This was expressed in a statement signed by the president of ACDA, Comrade Dr. Silas Adamu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

“The reactiveness of our able Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai-led government was able to prevent bloodshed by deploying security personnel to our forests and surrounding bushes around Gora Gan on Friday February 4, 2021, where bandits had planned to attack and were believed to already be mobilising foot soldiers.

“We communicated with the ever hard working commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Honourable Samuel Aruwan, who acted promptly by coordinating the security personnel deployment,” the statement said. ACDA therefore, called on all Atyaps to be law abiding and always report suspicious characters to its leadership or security agencies. “Security is everyone’s business.We all should make sure wekeep surveillance over our communities, while keeping security agencies informed of any suspicious movements,” ACDA charged.