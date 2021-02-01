KADUNA WEEKLY

The Kaduna State Committee on Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines has warned commercial taxies and buses drivers as well as operators of tricycles to desist from carrying more than 50% of the passenger capacities, or risk forfeiting their vehicles.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, noted that most commercial vehicles in the four metropolitan local governments of Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi and Chikun area councils violate this component of Covid-19 protocol.

The statement quoted the chairman of the Enforcement Committee, Major Garba Rimi (rtd) as saying that ‘’social distancing is not being observed by citizens in public transports and arrests have been made.’’

Adekeye revealed that 491 and 259 motorcycles and tricycles owners respectively were arrested by the Enforcement Committee between December 24, 2020 and January 9.

‘’Likewise, 38 buses and 29 cars were also arrested within the timeframe’’, the Special Adviser further quoted the Taskforce chairman as saying.

The statement also noted that street hawking and begging are still prevalent in the four local governments, in violation of the Street Begging and Prohibition Law 2016.

The Enforcement Committee chairman who said that 74 violators were arrested during the period under review, pointed out that ‘’most hawkers tend to run away and abandon their goods at their point of arrest.’’

Retired Major Rimi, also complained that some members of the security agencies violate the Covid-19 protocol.

He argued that ‘’magistrate courts fine tricycle operators who violate the order placed on carrying 50% passenger capacity, as low as N3,000 as fines. The offenders promptly pay the fines and return to commit the same offences because the fines are too low to deter them. ‘’