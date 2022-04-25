Kaduna State commissioner of police Yekini Ayoku has urged religious organisations and communities to join hands with police and other security agencies in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the state and the country at large.

Ayoku made the appeal when he received a delegation of Ansar-ud-Deen Society Kaduna branch in his office at the weekend.

He said the security challenges facing the state and Nigeria require multidimensional solutions, noting that while the community can assist security agencies with vital information, religious bodies can help with prayers.

“We all know the challenges here, please do your best to make it better. We have been sent here to work and we would do the work. Security is a collective responsibility, join us with whatever you can do to boost the security in the state.

“You can intercede for us to ensure we resolve the security challenges. We will work assiduously to ensure that security in Kaduna State improves. Most of us are not indigenes of the state, you have made Kaduna your home, whatever you can do to make your state better, please do it,” the CP said.

Earlier, the chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Alhaji Saburideen Adeyemi said the visit was to welcome the new CP to the state and to appreciate his attendance at the last Juma’at prayer at the mosque.

“Your attendance at the last Juma’at prayer was surprising, there was no notice.

You just walked in and prayed with us; we appreciate it. We pray that your stay in Kaduna during this difficult period will be a success,” he said.

The chief imam, Ansar-ud-Deen Society Kaduna Branch, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Kijan offered prayers for the new CP to have a successful stay in Kaduna state and for Allah to bring the security challenges in the state and across the country to an end.