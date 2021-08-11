Federal, state and local governments have been urged to invest more in strengthening the public health system of the country to make it more resilient in dealing with health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe made this known at the 2021 Faculty Day Lecture of the Faculty of Public Health and Community Medicine of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, held at Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna.

Balarabe said outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has put great shock on the nation and it particularly exposed the weakness of the Nigerian health system in dealing with health crisis of the magnitude of the pandemic.

The deputy governor, who was the host of the Faculty Day Lecture, said that COVID-19 pandemic has threatened public life and put health systems of countries under great pressure, saying the fallout has adversely affected the world economy.

Presenting the award, the former registrar and senior fellow of the institute, Professor Olanipekun Kamil Alausa, said the Faculty is proud of the deputy governor’s contributions to the health sector and for exhibiting sterling leadership qualities as deputy governor of Kaduna State.