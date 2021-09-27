Kaduna state is making the requisite investment towards transforming the state into a knowledge based economy to match the manpower needs of modern industries.

The Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration is committed to the transformation of Kaduna state into a private sector-driven economy with vast opportunities and shared prosperity for all its citizens.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe who is also the Chair of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) which organizes the yearly Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit (KADINVEST), disclosed this at the 6th edition of the event.

Dr Balarabe who gave the welcome address, justified the theme of this year’s event which is ‘’Towards Building a Knowledge based Economy.

“As we toe the path towards industrializing our state’s economy, we are aware of the need to equally invest in building the productive capacities of our young population to bring them in tandem with current global technological changes. That is why the theme for KADINVEST 6.0 is entitled: “Towards Building a Knowledge Based Economy”.

“The world is changing fast. These changes are driven by advancement in information and communication technology. To respond positively to these developments and ensure enhancement of competitive capacities of our economy, it is essential for economic policies to pay attention to knowledge.

‘’We know that knowledge and soft skills have become the vital commodities to nations, businesses, and individuals in the 21st Century,’’ the Deputy Governor added.

Dr Balarabe noted that “as a forward-thinking government, we are making the required investments in education, as well as skills and talent development to match the manpower needs of modern industries.’’

She thanked President Muhammadu Buahari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for identifying with KADINVEST, recalling that the president was the Guest of Honour last year while the Vice President was the Special Guest of Honour at this year’s event.

Dr Balarabe reiterated that KADIVEST has served as a platform where KADIPA showcases Kaduna’s enormous investment potentials to the local and international business communities.

The Deputy Governor said that the state has attracted over $2.8 billion worth of actual and announced investments “because investors believed our message when we first made the call that Kaduna state was ready and open for private investments. ‘’

She assured investors of the state’s commitment to protecting businesses because Kaduna state has initiated reforms, enacted laws, created institutions to keep its commitments to a favourable business clime and offer protection for private investments.