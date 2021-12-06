The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has distributed 1,534 free meters to customers for participating in the ongoing `debt discount promo’

Malam Abubakar Jimeta, Chief Marketing and Revenue Assurance Officer of the Company, made this known during a consultative forum in Kaduna on Monday.

Jimeta, represented by Mr Umar Adamu-Gumel, said that the promo was to recover outstanding debts for the company while giving same customers incentive.

“Customers whose debts are above N100, 000 will be entitled to 25 per cent discount while those owing below N100, 000 will enjoy 10 per cent discount.

“To be eligible, the customer must present his or her recent bill. Immediately, our Customer Counselling Group representative will calculate the discount edition sum and what they should pay to zero the debt”, he explained.

The marketing officer said that there was an additional incentive of a free prepaid meter allocated to customers upon verification of their participation in the debt recovery promo.

He said that the promo was ongoing and urged customers to endeavour to participate to be able pay their debts. (NAN)