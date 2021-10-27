Committed to satisfying the meter requirement of electricity users in its franchise, the management of Kaduna electric has entered into strategic partnership with Smart Meters, an energy meter production giant, to provide energy meters to the distribution company.

This was disclosed after top officials of Kaduna Electric and their counterparts from Kano Disco paid a working visit to the ultra-modern factory of Smart Meters located at Mararraban Jos, a suburb of Kaduna yesterday.

The managing director of Kaduna Electric, Garba Haruna, who was represented by the chief customer relations officer of the company, Aliyu Abbas Abdullahi, stated that the partnership between Kaduna Electric and Smart Meters will guarantee uninterrupted supply of energy meters to the Disco, thereby alleviating the current shortage of the product being experienced in the Nigerian electricity supply industry.

He said a technical team comprising energy meter engineers from Kaduna Electric and Kano Disco will this week meet with the engineering team of Smart Meters to discuss the details and specifications of the meters required by the two electricity distribution companies.

According to him, the meters to be produced by Smart Meter shall not only conform to international standard, but will also adapt to the weather conditions in the franchise of the companies.