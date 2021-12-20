Kaduna State Government has received the Justice David Shiri Wyom Judicial Panel of Inquiry report that investigated complaints of police brutality, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations, which was set up on October 19 last year.

Presenting copies of the reports and proceedings of the panel to the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Justice Wyom said a total of 64 petitions were submitted to the panel.

The chairman of the Inquiry said that the panel recommended compensation to the tune of N274,600,000, in respect of 23 petitions for deaths, injuries, and permanent incapacitation, among others.

According to Wyom, while 19 petitions were terminated before taking of evidence, 13 were struck out for lack of diligent prosecution.

Justice Wyom also disclosed that after evaluation of the evidence and considering the exhibits tendered, the panel ordered the police high command to re-investigate some identified cases for possible prosecution of erring police officers.

The chairman also said that the panel ordered the police to comply with court orders, by releasing the corpses that were deposited at mortuaries, to relatives of petitioners, adding that the state and federal governments should assist in directing the police to comply.

The panel also said that police should ‘’ expeditiously investigate some cases still under investigation by them,’’ adding that it also came up with a modest recommendation on police reforms.

Responding, the Deputy Governor noted that the country needs to resolve the constitutional arrangement for policing, especially its funding, its governance, its training and professionalism and the welfare of its personnel.

Dr Balarabe pointed out that while the deployment of police officers to all states is done by the federal government, their operations are however funded by state governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As recommended by the APC Committee of True Federalism chaired by our Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, it is time to devolve policing powers and institute the necessary safeguards for lawful conduct and the protection of human rights.

“The crisis of policing remains a national emergency. It is in the interest of everyone that our country builds an efficient police force, large enough to be effective, sufficiently decentralised to understand the terrain and build local support, properly trained, equipped and resourced for the job and operating with the highest regard for the law and rights and dignity of citizens,’’ she added.

The Deputy Governor thanked members of the panel for their service to the state, promising that the government will study the report and its recommendations and issue a White Paper.