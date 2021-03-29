KADUNA WEEKLY

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been described as a courageous leader who is transforming Kaduna state in an unprecedented manner, in spite of all the challenges that he is facing.

The Anglican Bishop of Kaduna, the Right Reverend (Dr) Timothy Yahaya, who made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the governor, prayed that El-Rufai should get a successor that will continue from where he will stop.

A press statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, stated that Reverend Yahaya noted that leaders should have the courage to change the status quo.

‘’Nigeria can only move forward when we have courageous leaders but when you don t have courage in this country, the noise all over the place is enough to pull down a leader,’’ Reverend Yahaya argued.

The clergyman who described leaders as change agents, further argued that ‘’we must do something to change the status quo. And in changing the status quo, we take the society to a higher and better level.’’

The statement quoted the Anglican Bishop as praising Governor El-Rufai for building a new Kaduna state, adding that ‘’my prayer for you is to have a good successor, who will keep up and continue what you are doing.’’

According to him, what El-Rufai is doing in Kaduna state is an uncommon transformation, adding that ‘’this transformation is very monumental, this transformation is a record high transformation.’’

Adekeye quoted the Anglican Bishop of Kaduna as posing rhetorical questions, ‘’who will be your next successor. Who can be able to stand, close his ears and continue from where you stopped?’’

The statement said that the Anglican church has provided boreholes, dug wells and built clinics in rural communities, including engaging in medical outreaches for people in villages.

Adekeye said that the Anglican Church would have built a tertiary reference hospital in Kaduna state, if not for Covid-19, according to Reverend Yahaya.

Responding, Governor El-Rufai thanked the church for ‘’all the good work that it has been doing in Kaduna state and indeed in Nigeria.’’

The governor noted that ‘’the Anglican church has consistently played a positive role in the last 100 plus years, in areas of education, healthcare and community development and every aspect of human progress in Kaduna state.’’

‘’We have always appreciated the contributions of the Anglican and Catholic churches, these two have been incredible in bringing progress and development in our state and we are always grateful,’’ he added.

El-Rufai also promised that Kaduna state will complete the 300-bed hospital in the millennium city.

‘’We are also creating what we call the ‘Healthcare city’ around the National Eye Centre. We have large parcels of land there that we will encourage those who will want to build hospitals, pharmacies and clinics to build there, so that we will have a one cluster of healthcare facilities that will also support one another,’’ he revealed.

The governor promised that his administration wants ‘’to make Kaduna the centre of medical care, to reduce the amount of money that we spend, over $1 billion every year, on medical tourism.‘’