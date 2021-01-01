BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The Kaduna State government has demolished the storey building that was meant to be used for a sex party at Sabon, Chikun local government area of the state.

Heavily armed security personnel provided security for the bulldozer used to bring down the storey building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, another building known as Empire on Narayi High Cost was demolished for offences yet to be established.

Meanwhile, one of the major organisers of the botched Kaduna Sex Party, has confessed that, he conceived the idea but that it was a mere joke between friends.

He said the sex party was not organised to cause nuisance in Kaduna State, as it was not supposed to go public, but a mere party among friends.

According to him, “Kaduna’ Sex Party started as a joke between me and my friends, it was not meant to go public, it was not meant to cause nuisance among the public of Kaduna State. It was just someone that felt that she was too brilliant that posted it on Twitter and other social media platforms.

“I never posted the party invite on Twitter. Yes, I initiated it, yes, it started as a joke, I keep saying it, it was not meant to disturb the peace and security of Kaduna.

“The whole thing was a joke. A friend made the flier that was posted on Twitter and put my number on it and we all laughed over it, but somebody sent it to someone and to another person like that, until it went viral, he said.”

The commissioner of Police, Umar Muri while parading four suspects in connection with the sex party said, “one very devastating and heart, touching trend currently bedevilling the state is the unimaginable habit of the youths indulging in activities that are expressly criminalised by the extant laws of the state particularly the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

“For instance, on 27th December, 2020 at about 2030hrs, based on credible information that some youths, in wanton violation of the existing COVID-19 regulations prohibiting assembly or gathering of individuals for social activities in the state, concluded plans to stage an elaborate party titled “Kaduna Sex Party” at Asher Land Joint Hotel, opposite Post Office Junction, S/Tasha, Kaduna.

“On receipt of this information, teams of Operation Yaki and Policemen from S/Tasha Division swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Abraham Albera ‘m’ owner of the Hotel; Umar Rufai ‘m’ of No.27 Calabar Street/Katsina road, Kaduna; and Suleiman Lemona ‘m’ of Ajiya Street, S/Tasha, Kaduna.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to have actively participated in organising the event. Information has it that the principal organiser of the event is at large.

“All the musical instruments brought for the event were recovered. Suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged to court,” the CP said.