Kaduna State government has appointed Chiefs for Chikun, Fadan Ayu and Kudaru Chiefdoms, saying it signifies the first set of appointments since its new traditional institution law was passed.

It will be recalled that the new law specifies rotation amongst ruling houses as the succession pattern, except where there is a sole ruling house.

In a statement signed by the special adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, he disclosed that Mr Ishaku Yari has been appointed as Esu Chikun while Alhaji Ibrahim Ayu Halidu is the Chief of Fadan Ayu and Mr. Yakubu Iliya Sauri in now Chief of Kudaru.

The statement pointed out that the appointments “follow the vacancies created by the demise of their Highnesses Dr. Danjuma Barde (Esu Chikun), Alh. Yahaya Mamuda (Chief of Fadan Ayu) and Dr. Ishaku Sabo Damina (Chief of Kudaru).’’

The statement added that Governor El-Rufai has congratulated the new Chiefs on their appointments and has wished them peaceful and successful reigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Ministry of Local Government Affairs will communicate the dates for the formal installations of the new traditional rulers,’’ Adekeye added.