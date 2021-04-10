BY AZA MSUE, |

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman, former Sakin Fadan Kauru, as the new Emir of Kauru.

The governor consequently wished the new Emir a prosperous and peaceful reign.

In a statement signed by the special adviser on media and communication to the governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, he said that Alhaji Usman, who is from the Wadai ruling house, succeeds His Highness, Alhaji Ja’afaru Abubakar, the late Emir of Kauru, who passed away in January, 2021.

The statement added that until his appointment as Emir of Kauru, Alhaji Usman was the chairman of the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

According to Adekeye, the new Emir was born on May 15, 1955 in Kauru and had “joined the Kaduna State civil service in 1977 and retired in 2012 as Director, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), a special division in the Office of the Accountant General, Kaduna State.’

“Alhaji Yau had served Kaduna State in various capacities, including as Sole Administrator/Chairman, Giwa Local Government Council, Secretary, Kaduna South Local Government Area, Overseer, Zangon Kataf Local Government Council, member, Kaduna State Transition Committee (2015) and member, Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) Board.”

The statement further said that Alhaji Usman is a Certified National Accountant, who had ‘’attended Kaduna Polytechnic, where he graduated with a Diploma in Accountancy in 1977.’’

The governor’s spokesman added that Governor el-Rufai “has congratulated His Highness, Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman on his appointment and wished him a prosperous and peaceful reign as Emir of Kauru.”