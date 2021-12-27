Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the payment of end of year bonus for civil servants in the state, ranging from 100% of the monthly pay of junior workers, to 30% for senior civil servants.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House explained that the end of year bonus is part of the state government’s efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants.

‘’Under the scheme, workers from Grade Levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as bonus. Middle level civil servants from Grade Level 8-13 will get 40%, while senior officers on Grade Level 14 and above will receive 30% of their monthly earning,’’ the statement added.

The statement which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, pointed out that the ‘’ 2021 end of year bonus will cost the state N1.382 billion.’’

He recalled that ‘’in September 2019, Kaduna State Government became the first government, national or subnational, to pay the new national minimum wage. The state also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on defined benefit.’’

