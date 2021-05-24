Kaduna State government has condoled with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, over the death of his personal driver, Nasiru Muhammad, who was killed by bandits.

Security agencies reported that bandits struck on the Buruku-Birnin Gwari Road and shot Nasiru Muhammad dead around Ungwan Yako forest on the route.

Samuel Aruwan,commissioner, for internal security and home affairs, in a statement, he issued yesterday, said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness at the killing of Nasir Muhammad in Birnin Gwari LGA” and sent condolences to His Royal Highness, and the family of the driver, while praying for the repose of his soul”

The commissioner also said reports from locals around Ungwan Najaja, Kerawa, Igabi local government area, indicated that aerial patrols of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) foiled a mass kidnap by armed bandits.

According to the statement, the bandits invaded the village and kidnapped scores of women.

Aruwan said security agencies were notified and fighter jets were swiftly mobilised to the location.

He said the armed bandits were moving with the large number of women kidnapped from Ungwan Najaja when the air platforms traced them to the outskirts of the village: ”On sighting the air platforms and conscious of air interdictions following warning shots, the bandits scampered into the forest and abandoned the women,” he said.

The bandits had earlier injured one Hamza Ibrahim while moving out of the village with the kidnapped women, many of whom were housewives.

The injured person was rushed to a facility where he is receiving attention and stabilizing” the statement said.

Aruwan however said Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the fighter jet crew, and thanked them for their swift response in rescuing the hostages from the mass kidnap attempt in Igabi LGA:”The government also noted appeals made by the community and has since contacted the relevant agencies for appropriate action” ENDS