The Kaduna State government has refuted a report of armed bandit attack on Jaji military base in Igabi local government area of the state, saying there was no such attack even as it described the report as fake news.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Sunday, said the military and security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State government that there was no such attack and all personnel stationed at the base were safe and accounted for.

Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Government wishes to debunk a publication circulated by some online media outlets detailing an attack by armed bandits on the Jaji Military Base, Igabi LGA on Saturday 29th May 2021”

According to the report, armed bandits attacked the base and gunned down several soldiers.

“The military and security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that there was no such attack and all personnel stationed at the base are safe and accounted for.

“The Kaduna State government therefore debunks strongly the false and grossly misleading publication, and urges the public to disregard the fake news.”