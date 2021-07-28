Kaduna State Ministry of Education has debunked media reports that the state government has indefinitely suspended the resumption of schools because of the ongoing military operations against bandits.

The state government yesterday declared the reports as fake news and urged the stakeholders to disregard them.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for education Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad and made available to newsmen, he said, “The attention of the Kaduna State Ministry of Education has been drawn to a fake news report in circulation alleging that the state government has suspended the resumption of schools across the state until further notice.

“The purported report attributed to Governor Nasir el-Rufai further declared that he stated it while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, due to the ongoing aggressive military operations against bandits in most parts of the state.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that the information is false and lacks any basis as the governor was neither in a meeting with stakeholders nor made any disclosure of such nature to anyone,” he said.

According to him, “The state’s stance on that has not changed. In view of the above, the Ministry of Education is urging the public to disregard the fake news report and is warning those behind this heinous act of misinforming the public to desist from it or be prepared to face the wrath of the law”.